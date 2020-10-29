LETTER: League of Women Voters back amendment

The League of Women Voters of McLean County supports the fair tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution. The fair tax amendment permits income to be taxed at different rates, with higher income taxed at higher rates, and lower income taxed at lower rates.

The League has supported a progressive income tax for decades because it is fair -- it is based on the ability to pay. When the amendment passes, only those earning over $250,000 a year will see any increase in their state income tax. Small businesses and farmers will not pay more unless their net profits are above that level.

We must pay for our essential priorities like public health, education, and safety. We can do that fairly with the Fair Tax Amendment. The League of Women Voters of McLean County encourages you to please look for the constitutional amendment on your ballot and vote “yes.”

Becky Hines, President

League of Women Voters of McLean County

