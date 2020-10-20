LETTER: Learn the truth about tax amendment

In this time of divisiveness and an onslaught of misinformation, biased journalism, and dishonest public officials, I frequently hear people say they just want objective, factual data and they will then make their own determination about issues at hand. To that end, I encourage all Illinoisans to study the "Twelve Things to Know About the 'Fair Tax for Illinois'" analysis at www.taxfoundation.org and educate yourselves on the proposed expansion of the General Assembly’s taxing authority. The Tax Foundation is a non-profit, non-partisan organization who analyzes tax policy in the US and beyond.

Of particular note is the observation that with passage of this amendment there would be no guarantee that rates will not be raised even higher in the future, on all earner levels. The amendment on the ballot does not set the rates which are being promoted in the marketing our tax dollars are funding. The amendment only repeals the currently mandated flat tax method and allows for a graduated tax structure. Rates and brackets are subject to change at the will of the General Assembly, much like the multiple increases from 2.1% to 4.95% in past years. Many Illinoisans would agree our General Assembly has not exhibited responsibility in managing tax policy and state finances, nor have they earned our confidence sufficient to allow them even greater latitude and authority.