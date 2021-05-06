LETTER: Leftists dangerous to nation

Recently, we’ve been very fortunate in witnessing the true character of a spirited leftist right here on our Bloomington City Council.
She wants to defund police. She promotes class envy and expresses the standard racial divisiveness talking points now embedded in the Democrat Party. She can’t comprehend why people disagree with her.
Another leftist on the national stage is a congresswoman by the name of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). She wants more government presence in our lives, but agrees with defunding police. She actually believes criminal behavior is justified due to the police state that exists in America.
Her unaffordable ‘Green New Deal’, free tuition ‘College for All Act’, and ‘Medicare for All’ program proposals haven’t played well yet in Congress (no money), but the Democrat Party is embracing her ideas currently. She and her colleagues now have a window of opportunity. The fact that the Democrat Party is a home for malcontents is well-documented. Socialist, a/k/a progressive liberal, politicians thrive here in America because of it.
Leftists are also driving the power-hungry Democrat leaders to take bold steps to maintain power. They want to usurp the U.S. Constitution and declare Washington, D.C., a state, the purpose of which is to insure their senate majority in Congress. They also want to pack the Supreme Court with left-leaning judges.
A large empire once existed called the U.S.S.R. It operated based on the leftist socialist principals of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin. It featured a strong leftist operated government that controlled everything, including the economy and everyone’s day to day lives, which is the direction the above mentioned parties want to lead us. ‘Dictatorship of the Proletariat’ evolved and one political party took control. Inevitably, lacking sound economic planning and basic political freedoms, the empire imploded under its own weight.
Rick Skelley, Bloomington