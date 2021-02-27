LETTER: Legislators need to be held accountable

“The Senators and Representatives before mentioned ... shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution ..." — U.S. Constitution, Article VI, clause 3

Does each elected official decide what this oath means? Does each elected official get to choose what it means to support the constitution?

Rep. Darin LaHood’s office suggested just this defense for the congressman not holding colleagues accountable.

Sure, Darin thinks that it would violate his oath and the constitution not to certify the result. However an oath is a personal thing. Who is he to say how his colleagues interpreted their oath of office, or even the constitutional requirements of their office?

This argument would hold more water if Rep. LaHood had not signed on to the Texas lawsuit of Pennsylvania, seeking to overturn the electoral will of the citizens of Pennsylvania.

Seems that the Representative has no problem standing up to the citizens of another state to holding them to account. Just do not count on him to hold members of his caucus accountable for anything. Ever.

A politician will say what he thinks you want to hear, but his actions show you what he believes.