LETTER: Let's all try to do better

In Luke 6:31 of the Bible, we read this verse: "Do to others as you would have them do to you."

The five years I drove a school bus for Pontiac Grade School, I had one rule. I had business cards made up with the "golden rule."

I remember one person telling me I would get in trouble handing these business cards with this verse on it. Guess what, I never had one parent complain.

This think if everyone in this country would try to live by the golden rule, our country would not have seen an insurrection where 140 police were injured. We would respect the dignity of everyone.

Let all us pledge to try and live by this rule.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

