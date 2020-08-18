LETTER: Let's have a logical discussion instead

The racist "birtherism" and misogynistic attacks on vice presidential pick Kamala Harris are unacceptable and quite honestly, sad. You do not have to agree with her politics or ideas - that's totally fine. That doesn't mean you need to share that ridiculous and hate-filled meme about her and Joe Biden on Facebook.
Instead, let's have a logical discussion and create some dialogue around the issues; however, opponents, including the President of the United States, cling to hateful messages about her citizenship status (she was born in Oakland, California, people), her past sexual activity and continued infatuation with labeling opponents as being "radical."
My goodness. What happened to respecting your opponent and not painting them as the enemy? Both parties are guilty here, too. I'm not sure when Americans will finally get over their tendency to attack people due to sex and color - it's been happening for far too long.
Isn't it refreshing to see a female candidate for VP? To some, it's reprehensible, and I'll never understand why. Then again, I don't resort to using baseless attacks to discredit political opponents. This election cycle is the most involved I've been since registering to vote at 18, and I'm in my late 20s now. During this election season, remember, that just because you don't agree with someone, it doesn't mean they're evil radicals hellbent on bringing destruction to the U.S. They just believe in different uses for government is all.
Ryan Lawler, Normal
