LETTER: Let's have a logical discussion instead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The racist "birtherism" and misogynistic attacks on vice presidential pick Kamala Harris are unacceptable and quite honestly, sad. You do not have to agree with her politics or ideas - that's totally fine. That doesn't mean you need to share that ridiculous and hate-filled meme about her and Joe Biden on Facebook.

Instead, let's have a logical discussion and create some dialogue around the issues; however, opponents, including the President of the United States, cling to hateful messages about her citizenship status (she was born in Oakland, California, people), her past sexual activity and continued infatuation with labeling opponents as being "radical."

My goodness. What happened to respecting your opponent and not painting them as the enemy? Both parties are guilty here, too. I'm not sure when Americans will finally get over their tendency to attack people due to sex and color - it's been happening for far too long.