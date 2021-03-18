LETTER: Let's point country toward the future

Far more Trumpism than Republican Party, far more cruel than compassionate, far more dictatorial than democratic, the previous administration and its followers in Congress and other state legislatures are conforming to one man’s view of the world – a view marked by fear, prejudices, ignorance of history and science, as well as an emphasis on strength and fear to the exclusion of love.

A follower of the Gospel more than a self-labeled Christian, I believe that it is important to listen to these followers, but sift away their conscience-free view of policy. Having heard the incessant exaggerations and straw man arguments on Fox News that followed the inauguration of Joe Biden, I realize that the rest of the nation can listen respectfully to their clouds of delusions but, respectful of our common humanity and citizenship, go the true American way.

The true American way, it seems to me, is to expend federal and state money towards the future, to provide as much free education as we can, to continue the hundreds-years long expansion of the franchise, and to provide financial help for honest American citizens who are poor and want to work – not the “parasites” and “welfare queens” of conservative prejudice. To act otherwise means acting against the values of our history and the goodness of our citizens.