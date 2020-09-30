LETTER: Let's positively rebuild America

Can we return to a truly “United” States? We can if we elect the Biden-Harris team. Joe Biden is an experienced stateman who can help rebuild our common good without sowing division, basing decisions on fact and not opinions.

Having a President who tweets every other thought is not governance. Curing COVID, rebuilding our infrastructure, maintaining Affordable Care Act coverage, ensuring equal access and restoring international respect for us to “Build Back Better” needs an experienced, capable leader, who has served in both Congress and the White House.

Also, a caution. Every ballot counts. Polling places should be well-staffed and free from intimidation. Unless the numbers are overwhelming, we should ensure all ballots are fairly tabulated before declaring a winner. “We the people” are a resilient nation; let’s trust our time-tested democratic process and ensure it works well, for that truly is what makes this nation great.

Mike Matejka, Normal

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0