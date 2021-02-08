LETTER: Let's see where Kinzinger goes

So Mr. Kinzinger is going to take "our party back." I ask from where did it go? Back from where? Did the party go to the little people? Did the Republican Party go away from the career politicians and end up with the ordinary, common, tax-paying, law-abiding 'run of the mill' American public?

We obviously have a career politician "wanna-be" in our midst with Mr. Kinzinger. Let's keep a close watch on two counts: One, where will the Republican Party go now? And two: Where will Mr. Kinzinger go as a career politician and with how much net worth will his 'government salary' provide him.

I would vote for term limits for every politician and the Republican Party will resultantly be where it should be, and even perhaps the Democratic Party.

Denny Waterson, Bloomington

