LETTER: Liberal columnists wrong about America

Articles occasionally appear in the Pantagraph Opinion section from liberal syndicated writers criticizing America. Last September I read an article written by a former PBS journalist by the name of Daniel Zwerdling. His article questioned America’s greatness. According to him, Canadians perceive our nation as a dying empire. He cited differences in our nations’ health care systems, number of women in key government positions, and coronavirus statistics among other items as proof of America’s decline.

Liberals like to point out the low cost benefit of a socialist type health program. However, the difference in wait times for major surgery between the U.S. and Canada is driving tens of thousands of Canadians abroad each year for treatment. .

A few months ago an article by a progressive liberal named Scott Warren states that American exceptionalism is a myth. He wants our country to adopt a European-style multi party proportional electoral system to prevent far-right influence. He wants us to follow Canada’s lead and acknowledge our oppressive and racist history.

What liberals like Warren want us to do is to emulate other liberal nations. We didn’t become leader of the free world by following. America has always fought against oppression regardless if it comes from the right or the left.

The latest and most incredible liberal opinion article printed this past month was by John M.Crisp, accusing Americans of practicing “coercive patriotism”. He didn’t agree with folks taking exception to our Olympic medalist that turned her back to our flag while being awarded. He somehow believes that her disrespectful act demonstrates true patriotism, and anyone disagreeing is coercive. He actually fears that our republic will be destroyed due to this “coercive patriotism”.

If Americans actually buy into these aforementioned unfounded liberal notions our republic will be destroyed.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

