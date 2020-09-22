LETTER: Lifeline can subsidize internet. phone

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the economic disruption and greater isolation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are finding their telephone and internet connections to be even more important at the same time they may be worried about how to pay for those vital connections. One program that can help people struggling with a phone or internet bill is Lifeline.

Lifeline is a federally funded program that partially subsidizes the cost of one telephone or broadband service per household, on either a mobile or landline connection.

Participants in Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefits programs or someone making 135% or less of federal poverty guidelines are eligible. If you believe you may be eligible, you can apply or learn more about participating companies at lifelinesupport.org. You can also contact your telephone or broadband provider directly to see if they participate in Lifeline.

In Illinois, a program funded entirely through voluntary donations also subsidizes the installation of phone, and now internet, service for Lifeline participants. If you would like to donate to the program, you can do so on our website at linkupillinois.org.