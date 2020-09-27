LETTER: Londrigan takes no corporate PAC money

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter to the editor accused Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, candidate for US Representative in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, of misleading the public about her use of PAC money. As she has rightly pointed out, Rodney Davis (R13), has accepted nearly $3 million from corporate PACs and more than $200,000 from Big Pharma. But there’s a big difference between Davis and Londrigan when it comes to PACs.

Betsy is proud to have signed a no corporate PAC money pledge. She is refusing to accept corporate PAC money now or when she’s in Congress so that families in IL-13 can be assured she’s going to Congress to represent them, not big corporations. Instead, she’s pledging to vote in the best interests of her constituents in the 13th District, rather than those of big corporations or the pharmaceutical industry.

Betsy’s commitment to fighting hard for all of the citizens in the 13th District is more crucial than ever because immediately following the November election, the Trump administration’s Department of Justice will be back in front of the Supreme Court, petitioning it to abolish the Affordable Care Act, depriving millions of people of adequate health care coverage, including citizens in the 13th District.

Maureen O'Keefe, Normal

