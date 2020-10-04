LETTER: Londrigan will vote to protect health

On November 10, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on a case that aims to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Trump administration has filed briefs supporting the invalidation of the law. Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, has publicly criticized the Court's 2012 decision to uphold the ACA. For Americans concerned about the potential loss of health care, especially people with pre-existing conditions, the stakes have never been higher.

Despite offering no serious plan for substitute legislation, the Republican party has repeatedly sought to dismantle the ACA. Representative Rodney Davis has spoken of his support for health care but has slavishly voted with his party to abrogate it. Davis' reassuring comments are misleading; his voting record is all that matters to Illinoisans in need of medical care.

Vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan to represent the state's 13th Congressional District and safeguard this vitally important benefit.

Roger Biles, Normal

