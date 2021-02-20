LETTER: Look at what's happening in Texas

As a tax-paying citizen of Illinois I really hope our lawmakers take a real good look at what has just happened in Texas. Environmentalists put a stop to coal-fired power plants in favor of wind and solar and gas power plants. This caused numerous rolling black- and brownouts and since the major cold spell, thousands of homes without power for days. Rolling blackouts have been a common thing in California for years. Texas has now found that wind, solar and gas-powered power plants are not the answer.

I am afraid that Illinois lawmakers, if they don’t wake up, will allow two nuclear power plants to close, and Illinois will become just like them; rolling blackouts or brownouts will become the norm. When do most of these happen? During extreme weather conditions, hot summer days or extremely cold winter days. Solar, wind and gas-powered power alone are not the answer. We all should let our lawmakers know this should not be allowed to happen here in Illinois.