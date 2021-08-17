LETTER: Look out for ticks after outdoor recreation

If you’re outside enjoying the summer weather, you should be aware that ticks are also very active at this time of year. Ticks are tiny insects often associated with a serious bacterial infection called Lyme disease and other diseases.

You’re most likely to pick up a tick on your skin if you’re walking through wooded areas or in places with lots of tall grass and plant life. Many animals can carry ticks, too. Ticks can be as small as a pin head to as large as a pencil eraser. They are usually brown to reddish-brown and black in color with flattened, tear-shaped bodies. Unlike mosquito bites, you can’t feel a tick bite.

When enjoying nature, it’s important to stay on the main trails and wear protective clothing, if possible. You should conduct frequent tick checks on your skin and clothing, especially right after you’ve been outside. Remove a tick with tweezers as soon as possible. Be sure to wash the area with soap and water and apply an antiseptic.

Contact your doctor immediately if you experience a ring-like red rash, fever or any unexplained illness and be sure to explain that you were bitten by a tick.

Play it safe and check for ticks often if you’re enjoying the great outdoors hiking, camping or even in grassy fields near or at your home.

Regan Thomas, President

Illinois State Medical Society

