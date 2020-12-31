 Skip to main content
LETTER: Look to the right place for answer
LETTER: Look to the right place for answer

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I was just pondering. Is someone trying to get our attention?  Do we need to get a different direction for our morality? Our spending? Our priorities? Shouldn't people who are caregivers earn more money than athletes? Is our main goal in life to be entertained? 

The more I ponder, the more worried I become about our country. However, I did find a solution.

II Chronicles 7:14.

"If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

Marcia Stolt, Minonk

