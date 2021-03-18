LETTER: Looking forward has improved Normal

Mayor Chris Koos is running for re-election on April 6. He will have my enthusiastic vote. Here’s why.

Normal received a major boost when Rivian decided to establish its plant for producing electric cars in the factory Mitsubishi shuttered in 2015. But Rivian did not initially plan to locate in Normal. Rivian officials came in 2016 to possibly buy some Mitsubishi equipment. But they quickly learned that Normal, in response to climate change, had long been pursuing sustainability, the driving purpose behind Rivian’s development. In 2002, Normal was the first town in the U.S. to require environmentally responsible LEED Certification for new buildings downtown. Using a U.S. Department of Energy grant, in 2011 Normal installed 48 electric charging stations. Normal’s careful planning and consistent follow-through for Uptown helped win a $22 million federal grant for its new, centrally located Upton Station, across from Normal’s innovative, welcoming circular green plaza.

Rivian was impressed by this unusually forward-looking town, which offered excellent schools, public services, and quality of life for its employees, and shared Rivian’s values. Now, with $7 billion in hand, and an Amazon contract for 100,000 electric delivery vans, Rivian has invested $215 million in construction at the plant, and projects hiring 2700 employees by early 2022.