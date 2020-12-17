LETTER: Looking forward to 2021 and beyond

As 2020 comes to a close and we prepare for what we hope is a more prosperous year ahead, we are optimistic that Illinois will continue to progress — with the help and guidance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and our state legislature — to electrify our transportation systems throughout the state. Doing so will boost our state’s struggling economy, while dramatically improving our air quality.
Clean energy is the way of the future, and our state is already well-positioned. We generate more electricity than we consume, which puts Illinois far ahead of other states that are still primarily dependent on fossil fuel–powered energy. If we continue making smart, forward-thinking decisions, we can ensure Illinois will become a national leader in this innovative field.
Taking advantage of new technology is especially crucial for us in Normal. When the Mitsubishi plant here closed in 2016, we lost more than 1,200 jobs and could have plunged into a debilitating depression. Thankfully, we now have an incredible and innovative local partner in Rivian
We have a tremendous opportunity before us— but there is much work yet to be done. Our state elected officials can work with Gov. Pritzker, as well as key private sector allies, to electrify our school buses, delivery trucks, fleets, and even our public transportation systems. If we require all new buildings to have charging infrastructure in place, we can remove obstacles and make EV charging more accessible to EV owners statewide.
2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. By continuing to strengthen existing partnerships and choosing to participate in a clean energy future, we can solidify our place in a burgeoning field, boost our economy and improve the environment around us. I look forward to Normal forging this path in 2021 and beyond.
Mayor Chris Koos, Normal
