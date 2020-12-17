LETTER: Looking forward to 2021 and beyond

As 2020 comes to a close and we prepare for what we hope is a more prosperous year ahead, we are optimistic that Illinois will continue to progress — with the help and guidance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and our state legislature — to electrify our transportation systems throughout the state. Doing so will boost our state’s struggling economy, while dramatically improving our air quality.

Clean energy is the way of the future, and our state is already well-positioned. We generate more electricity than we consume, which puts Illinois far ahead of other states that are still primarily dependent on fossil fuel–powered energy. If we continue making smart, forward-thinking decisions, we can ensure Illinois will become a national leader in this innovative field.

Taking advantage of new technology is especially crucial for us in Normal. When the Mitsubishi plant here closed in 2016, we lost more than 1,200 jobs and could have plunged into a debilitating depression. Thankfully, we now have an incredible and innovative local partner in Rivian