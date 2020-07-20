LETTER: Losing battle with 100-year rains
Public Works claims these are “100-year rains” that have come far more frequently than every 100 years. The inlets could not process the rain that fast, and it became so bizarre that I looked out during the storm and the water had plugged up all inlets and the street was flooded and starting up the drive.

Let Tim Gleason or Tari Renner get out and lead by example. With the wind it could have blown anyone right over. This appears to fall on deaf ears in the past as nothing was ever done when I brought this to their attention.

Scott Stimeling, Bloomington

