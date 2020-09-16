 Skip to main content
LETTER: Love your neighbor as yourself
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

What is the state of our heart in this country?

"A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of."

We know that the heart can be deceitful. With everything that is going on in our country, are we speaking good things and uniting together?

Do we realize that there is systematic racism and systematic poverty in our country?

Are we willing to "Love your neighbor as yourself"?

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

