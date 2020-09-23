LETTER: Lund prioritizes health, transparency

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have come to know Rachael Lund, candidate for McLean County Board District 5, through community volunteering together. Rachael embodies the change we need for the future of our county.

Stances of her opponent - especially regarding COVID-19 and transparency - are irresponsible. He has downplayed the pandemic, the need for a local testing center, and the importance of Health Department input on reopening plans, and in July proposed a premature return to in-person county board and committee meetings.

Rachael believes that COVID-19 is a serious threat to our public health and safety and to our local economy. She has advocated for continued live streaming of meetings, citing the need for increased transparency.

We all deserve Rachael's long-range, data-driven thinking and approachability. Please plan to vote early, safely by mail or in person beginning September 24, for the District 5 candidate who prioritizes our health and board transparency: Rachael Lund.

Sarah Breeden, Normal

