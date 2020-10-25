LETTER: Lund will make meetings accessible

McLean County Code states that members of the public are required to submit a request to address the County Board 24-48 hours prior to the start of a meeting. These types of rules are archaic and suppress the voices of residents in McLean County. The City of Bloomington and Town of Normal allow people to sign up for public comments 10-15 minutes prior to the start of a meeting. Why can the county not do the same?

I’m voting for Rachael Lund for McLean County Board in District 5 because she will work to make county meetings more accessible and transparent to the public by reducing the advanced notice requirement for public comments, continuing live streaming of all county meetings even after the pandemic, and increasing communication through social media. Rachael Lund understands that people lead busy lives and should have the flexibility to interact with their local government in a way that is more convenient. She spoke out when the incumbent proposed returning to in-person meetings amid rising positive COVID cases and she advocated for keeping online streaming as an available option, something her opponent wanted to eliminate.

Please join me in voting for Rachael Lund for McLean County Board in District 5 because she will fight to make our voices heard. Early voting is happening now through November 2 or you can vote at your polling place on Election Day, November 3.

Kristi Krejci, Normal

