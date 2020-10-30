 Skip to main content
LETTER: Lund will put partisanship aside
Bridging the American partisan divide is more important now than ever. Many agenda items come before the county board which are, or should be, non-partisan. Luckily, we have the opportunity to vote for public servants like Rachael Lund who will put partisanship aside on essential questions like redrawing district lines after the Census.

The district lines drawn after the 2020 Census will shape the political and economic landscape of McLean County for at least the next decade. When the stakes are that high, we need to have a “people over party” mentality. Rachael has made clear that she supports objective and fair maps, regardless of which party holds a majority on the county board.

Please vote for Rachael Lund for McLean County Board in District 5. Early voting is happening now through November 2 or you can vote at your polling place on Election Day, November 3.

Anna Watson, Normal

