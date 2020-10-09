LETTER: Make change to graduated income tax

I remember when I came to Illinois in 1971 how surprised I was to learn that this state did not have a graduated income tax. Everyone paid the same rate -- rich and poor, millionaires and janitors. I knew it was wrong, unfair.

And now we have a chance to change that, to join what the federal government does with bipartisan support, and what 32 other states currently do. With this change, it has been figured that Illinois will take in enough money to finally start funding education as needed at all levels, and social services that we could be proud of instead of ashamed of.

And 97% percent of us will pay the same or less. Pensions still untaxed. While the super-rich will finally pay more. No wonder they and their puppets in the legislature are pushing millions of dollars into ads against the graduated income tax.

In the 88th legislative district, Karla Bailey-Smith is the candidate who is supporting the graduated income tax, which has become the crucial issue in the campaign. She deserves the support of all who feel we are not now being represented — because our current legislator pitifully sticks to the old single tax rate with the old inaccurate, boring arguments.