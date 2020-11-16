LETTER: Make United States what it should be

"There’s a sucker born every minute.” Nineteenth century huckster and showman P.T. Barnum had the malleable mentality of the average American figured out.
So did current century and huckster and showman, Donald Trump. Now that Trump has been voted out of office, 21st century average Americans that were duped by the Trump show can shake their “sucker” status and never elect a fraud like Trump again.
Instead, they can vote to make the United States of America what it should be: socially responsible, integral, financially prosperous, military strong and a respected leading nation in world affairs.
Mary Z. Walker, Normal
