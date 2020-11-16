 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Make United States what it should be
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Make United States what it should be

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

"There’s a sucker born every minute.” Nineteenth century huckster and showman P.T. Barnum had the malleable mentality of the average American figured out.

So did current century and huckster and showman, Donald Trump. Now that Trump has been voted out of office, 21st century average Americans that were duped by the Trump show can shake their “sucker” status and never elect a fraud like Trump again.

Instead, they can vote to make the United States of America what it should be: socially responsible, integral, financially prosperous, military strong and a respected leading nation in world affairs.

Mary Z. Walker, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News