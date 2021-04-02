LETTER: Make voting as accessible as possible

President Joe Biden is off to a fantastic start as our new president. In just a few weeks he has delivered much-needed relief on the pandemic and the economy. His approval rating among Republican, independents, and Democrats is high. The best is yet to come.

Meanwhile, GOP-controlled state legislatures across the country are doing all in their power to restrict voting rights. This is a mistake. Republicans, independents, and Democrats all benefit from mail-in and absentee voting. Such improved access to balloting is a positive.

Mail-in voting was certainly not the reason for Trump's defeat. It was his own foolish mishandling of the pandemic that defeated him. Republicans would be wise to remove obstructions to voting rather than trying to make it more difficult to cast a ballot.