LETTER: Making a difference helping the world

Growing up here in Bloomington, I always knew that I wanted to help people both here in the U,S, and overseas. Right out of high school, I joined the Navy and served for six years. Now that I have done my part in serving my country, I am an intern with the Borgen Project doing my part to help people in poverty worldwide. The Borgen Project is an organization that works directly with Congressional leaders to make global poverty a focus of our foreign policy.

You may wonder why we should help the impoverished in other nations when we have people living in poverty here, and that is a good question. But the fact of the matter is that by having both a foreign and a domestic policy, our nation is more than capable of addressing both issues. Not only that, but by doing our part in funding impoverished nations, we create more consumers for American products and increase our national security.

I urge you to call or e-mail Sen. Duckworth, Sen. Durbin, and your House representative and ask them to support increased funding to the International Affairs Budget. Email templates can be found at borgenproject.org/action-center It only takes 30 seconds to make a difference.

Jasmine Thomassy, Bloomington

