LETTER: Making sure he's a one-term President

This is in response to Mary Haskell’s letter ("How can people be so hateful," July 18), in which she criticized those participating in an anti-Trump boycott list as “hateful” and “ugly”. Many of the owners of the businesses named on that boycott list have donated money to the president’s re-election campaign. So if I spend money at those businesses, I am indirectly supporting the re-election of this president. The last thing I want to see is the re-election of this president, so I now avoid spending money at these businesses.

I think we need a new president. I think America can do better than having a president who mocks disabled people and who brags about grabbing them. I think we can do better than having a president who describes Nazis as “good people.” I don’t want a president who makes fun of an American hero like John McCain who spent more than five years in a cage as a prisoner of war. This president has repeatedly demonstrated the most vile character traits; why would I do anything which would support his re-election? I am not being “hateful” or “ugly” in boycotting the businesses in question. In boycotting those businesses, I am doing what I can to make sure this president serves only one term, and that we restore decency to the White House.