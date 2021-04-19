LETTER: Manchin an ace card for Republicans

Hey Mitch, time to wake up and smell the roses. We know you were not a fan of the former President, especially since he lost the House, the White House and the Senate, moving you from majority leader to minority leader in just four short years.

But you have an ace card in your hand. That ace is West Virginia's moderate/conservative Senator Joe Manchin. You might work with the few constructive Republican senators and Manchin to stop some of Biden's expensive overreach and pass some good legislation for the good of the country and the Republican party - if not, maybe you should head back to Louisville to smell the roses - the first Saturday in May.