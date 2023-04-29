A recent letter to the editor claimed America has become a kleptocracy dominated by plutocrats, autocrats, religious zealots and oligarchs. Such a lamentable statement to be made about America.

The author continued her rant about GOP and not to be fooled again. To me it seems obvious that the author only propagates hate and fear mongering with a continuous political stance.

I want to think of America as a free country still, admittedly, is failing the true virtues from the Declaration of Independence and constitution. From its birth in 1776, America was the light of the world and city on a hill as President Reagan proclaimed. If he were resurrected and to see how this country has fallen into darkness, no doubt he would be crying in shame.

There are a few mighty brave leaders fighting for freedom for all, namely Donald Trump, Ron Desantis, Mike Pence, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Kevin McCarthy, Darin LaHood and many others. Regardless how the far-left rails, and we should pray for them.

The Biden family is part of a family that deals just like a kleptocracy. Of course, the left media hides these facts. The top bureaucrats in the FBI are politicized for that party. Donald Trump would derail their agenda and expose their treachery.

While the author was very emphatic and used egregious words, there are many in the community and around that know better. We know that upper education systems have really warped young adults' minds for far-left ideology. A marriage of the upper academia and media and far left politicians is a threefold card that is tough to break, all being funded by corrupt multi-billionaires.

Maybe America is doomed, but as a loyal Republican, hopefully Donald Trump will be vindicated and win 2024 POTUS.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington