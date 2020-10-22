LETTER: Many myths surround amendment issue

The myths about the Fair Tax Amendment, being propagated by ads featuring sympathetic little old ladies and paid for with money from some millionaires, need to be debunked.

The amendment does not give more power to Springfield. It merely gives them power to create higher tax rates for higher earners and lower tax rates for lower earners which they cannot do now. The fear that they will just continue to raise taxes if amendment passes ignores they have the power now, and legislators don’t easily do it for fear of losing their seats.

The amendment does not hurt small businesses. It cuts taxes for small businesses and all taxpayers making under $250,000 in profit. Moreover, keeping rates lower on middle class and those with lower incomes gives them more disposable income to spend and boost our economy and support small business.

The amendment will not tax retirement income. Illinois does not tax retirement income, and there is nothing in amendment changes that. Cutting State spending will not fix things. Illinois has already underfunded education, public safety and human services for many years. Underfunding of education contributes to our high property taxes and cutting can only make things worse.