LETTER: Many reasons to re-elect Trump

Reasons to vote for Trump: (1) Best economy ever before Covid-19 hit; (2) Trump’s best qualified to rebuild the economy; (3) He has rebuilt the military; (4) Blacks, Hispanics and Women had the best employment numbers in 50 years- - till the virus shutdown; (5) Trump made the U.S. energy independent with gas at about $2; (6) Trump has handled the epidemic brilliantly.
(7) Trump offers troops to help out-of-control Democrat-run riot-torn cities but gets little cooperation; (8) Trump wants to re-open the economy--businesses and schools -- while Biden wants to keep everything shut down; (9) Trump supports law enforcement while Biden wants to defund the police.
(10) Biden and Democrats seem to endorse the violence emanating from so-called protests where Trump damned them right off; (11) Trump is much more active, engaged, energetic and involved in today’s worldly problems while Joe Biden seems fragile and frail, out of sight and out of touch.
(12) Trump is all for “law, order and safety,” while the Democrat-run locales are out of control with homeless and crime way up; (13) Biden has been in politics for 47 years, but nobody seems to recall any accomplishments; (14) Trump has managed to help businesses by getting rid of unnecessary regulations and tax relief; (15) Joe’s family may be corrupt with brothers Franklin and James, and son Hunter and daughter Ashley, all under investigation.
In the latest debate, Biden did not answer questions about the Senate filibuster and packing the SCOTUS and denied many aspects of the Democrat platform! Biden wants to be voted in before we find out where he stands on many important issues.
Ray Spakowski, Normal
