LETTER: Many reasons to re-elect Trump

Reasons to vote for Trump: (1) Best economy ever before Covid-19 hit; (2) Trump’s best qualified to rebuild the economy; (3) He has rebuilt the military; (4) Blacks, Hispanics and Women had the best employment numbers in 50 years- - till the virus shutdown; (5) Trump made the U.S. energy independent with gas at about $2; (6) Trump has handled the epidemic brilliantly.

(7) Trump offers troops to help out-of-control Democrat-run riot-torn cities but gets little cooperation; (8) Trump wants to re-open the economy--businesses and schools -- while Biden wants to keep everything shut down; (9) Trump supports law enforcement while Biden wants to defund the police.

(10) Biden and Democrats seem to endorse the violence emanating from so-called protests where Trump damned them right off; (11) Trump is much more active, engaged, energetic and involved in today’s worldly problems while Joe Biden seems fragile and frail, out of sight and out of touch.