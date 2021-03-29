LETTER: Many reasons to support Koos

While I unfortunately cannot vote for him in this election since I live in Bloomington, I wanted to write this letter in support of him for three reasons. First, the transformation of Uptown Normal over the last several years is a miracle that makes it the envy of towns across the Midwest and country -- and it wouldn’t have happened without Chris’ vision and follow through. Second, as a small business owner for several decades myself, I admire the way Chris has used his own small business owner judgment to help Normal grow by making it business friendly -- look no further than Rivian. Last, strong communities don’t just happen, they take work. Every time I go with my wife Nancy to get an ice cream cone and sit in Uptown Circle, I love watching that terrific community in motion.