LETTER: Mark Exceptional Children's Week
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Did you know that May 3-7 is Exceptional Children's Week? Governor Pritzker issued the State of Illinois Proclamation of Exceptional Children's Week, 2021.

This dedicated week gives us all time to recognize, extend our appreciation of, and gratitude for the children and adolescents with special needs among us. We also recognize, extend our appreciation of, and gratitude for the talented professionals among us who use their specialized knowledge and skills every day to provide special education and related services. We also recognize, extend our appreciation of, and gratitude for all professional personnel who support the delivery of specialized education programming in any way.

The members of the Illinois Council for Exceptional Children follow in the footsteps of Elizabeth Farrell, Founder of the Council for Exceptional Children in August 1922. They seek, develop, select, and use specialized instructional practices and materials that address the unique academic and social learning needs of students with exceptionalities.

Find a way that best suits you to celebrate Exceptional Children's Week. Write a thank you note to a special education professional. Make a phone call to express your gratitude. See the Illinois Council for Exceptional Children's website (https://www.illinoiscec.net/) for more ways to celebrate Exceptional Children's Week, apply for a Yes, I Can Award, and nominate an outstanding professional for an ICEC Professional Award.

Enjoy your celebration of Exceptional Children's Week!

E. Paula Crowley, President

Illinois Council for Exceptional Children 

