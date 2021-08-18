LETTER: Masks are a public health issue

I cannot contain my disbelief any longer. Just as people protesting masks and COVID vaccination have the right, so do I have the right to express my opinion. I am dismayed by how many make an issue of wearing a mask. Would you rather have your child in school in a mask or, ill or worse?

Folks, this is not a political issue, it is a public health issue. This virus does not care who, how old or where you are. This virus is lethal and the variants, especially Delta, even more so. The Delta variant is also striking younger people, including children. Maybe you do not think a mask does much, well it does. Why else would surgical professionals wear them when doing surgery? Why would doctors and nurses wear them when working with communicable disease patients?

Why would you refuse a vaccine to help protect you when there is one available? Think about the health of children, and adults, if there were no MMR, no polio vaccine to protect against these diseases that can leave one disabled or dead. I realize there can be vicious reactions from a vaccine. However, these are few and far between. You can have serious reactions from many things including over-the-counter drugs.

A mandate to wear a mask, or get a vaccine, is not an infringement on personal rights. It is the only way to protect the community at large when others rebel against doing so. Can I get COVID even though vaccinated – yes. However, it would be milder and I would not, in all probability, end up on a ventilator or dead. Dan Rather recently paraphrased this from JFK: “Ask not what you can do for your country, but for your country, get vaccinated.” And I add, wear a mask.

Mary H. Haskell, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0