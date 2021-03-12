LETTER: Mboka best qualified for mayor

We are very fortunate to live in a community where we have choices and the opportunity to vote in a safe and free election for a new city mayor. Each candidate running for this elected position has valuable qualities and desires for bringing their ideas to the city. We, however, will be casting our vote for Mboka Mwilambwe for mayor of Bloomington.

Our reasons are for his experience and knowledge with working with the current city staff and council. We feel he is the best choice at this time to lead the city in upgrading our infrastructure and facilities, growing our local economy by working with the EDC and others in our local region, and in bringing our community together during these difficult times.

We encourage all the candidates to continue to participate in city issues and stay involved in community activities to gain more experience and knowledge on the workings of our city government.

Pamala and Herb Eaton, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0