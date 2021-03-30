LETTER: McCarthy deserves re-election

Thoughtful and forward looking, Kevin has helped Normal progress while at the same time maintaining excellent public services. Kevin is that intelligent and personable leader all communities wish they had and the kind Normal needs to retain.

Lynda Lane is a great choice for the Normal Library Board. A retired English and foreign language teacher, she taught and served as department chair in the Olympia School District. She knows the importance of libraries. Her daughter is a school librarian and Lynda is familiar with the changes taking place in library services. A consummate volunteer, she does the work required. She is a docent at Ewing Manor, serves on the Illinois Symphony Guild board, and was the longest serving member and twice president of the ISU Alumi Association Board. She is an avid user of the Normal Public Library. A vote for Lynda is a vote for a strong, caring, and committed leader.