LETTER McCarthy has invaluable experience

I'm voting for Kevin McCarthy for the Town of Normal council. Now more than ever, we need experienced leaders as the Town of Normal works to come out of the pandemic strong and fiscally healthy. Kevin's council experience, along with his background in finance, will be invaluable as Normal works to bring new state and federal dollars for infrastructure and other projects to our community.

As a council member and small business owner, Kevin has worked cooperatively with the leaders from the city of Bloomington and business leaders to bring innovative businesses, large and small, to Normal. His support to bring Rivian, the Destihl Brewery expansion, Brandt Agricultural Products and Phoenix Investors have already significantly enhanced our tax base, expanded our workforce and improved the quality of life in Normal.

Kevin also serves with me on the Behavior Health Coordinating Council, and has a keen interest in assuring that mental health services are available to all citizens of Normal and McLean county. Kevin takes the time to listen carefully to questions, and to fully answer them and he has been and will continue to be, accountable to the citizens of Normal for how our tax dollars are spent.