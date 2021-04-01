LETTER: McCarthy integral part of Normal

I am writing in support of re-electing Kevin McCarthy to Normal Town Council.

Kevin has been an integral part of our community for over 20 years. He goes above and beyond to serve our community in a volunteer standpoint. Serving on such boards as the McLean County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lake Run Club, Behavioral Health Coordinating Council, to name a small few. Kevin’s experience and background will continue to be invaluable to the town.

As a council member, Kevin has encouraged business growth such as Rivian Automotive, Destihl Brewing, and other projects resulting in hundreds of new jobs, and over $750 million of investments and commitments to our community, helping to maintain positive economic momentum during the pandemic.

Kevin takes the time to listen, and genuinely engage with citizens while fully responding to concerns. Kevin’s experience and background will continue to be an asset to the town of Normal.

Please consider voting to re-elect Kevin McCarthy to Normal Town Council. Be sure to vote on or before April 6.

Leeanne Forshee, Bloomington

