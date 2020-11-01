LETTER: McClean County election team delivers

We dropped our mailing ballots in the drop box at the government center on October 8, Kathy was personally available to answer a question we had. My wife received a postcard on October 15 confirming that her ballot was received but I didn’t; I waited until Oct. 20 then called the County Clerk’s office to inquire and left a voice mail explaining my worries. A member of the team called me back within minutes to confirm that she checked their database and it shows that my ballot was successfully processed without problem on October 9 and a postcard was sent to me, so the delay of delivering the confirmation might be due to a postal issue.