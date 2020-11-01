LETTER: McClean County election team delivers

I’m writing to praise Kathy Michael and her McClean County election team for the smooth and efficient way they are handling the voting by mail process.
We dropped our mailing ballots in the drop box at the government center on October 8, Kathy was personally available to answer a question we had. My wife received a postcard on October 15 confirming that her ballot was received but I didn’t; I waited until Oct. 20 then called the County Clerk’s office to inquire and left a voice mail explaining my worries. A member of the team called me back within minutes to confirm that she checked their database and it shows that my ballot was successfully processed without problem on October 9 and a postcard was sent to me, so the delay of delivering the confirmation might be due to a postal issue.
In all my dealings with Kathy and her team, whether in person or over the phone, I was impressed by their friendly and helpful attitude and the speed of the feedback I received; for that I’m very much obliged.
Sherif Shawki, Normal
