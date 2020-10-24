LETTER: McCracken stands for transparency

R.J. McCracken stands for transparency, loyalty and compassion. R.J. has the common sense and temperament to serve on the McLean County Board.

I have had the pleasure to have known R.J. for the last few years and he has impressed me with his hard work, compassion and ability to listen. R.J. understands he may not have all the answers but will listen to not only his constituents but to experts and scientists, not conspiracy theories.

He respects all people no matter your race, gender, age, income, religion or who you love. He will bring an inclusiveness to the County Board that is sorely lacking from his District. He favors transparency in giving more people the ability to participate in local government. He will work together with his fellow board members, whether they are Democrat or Republican. Please vote McCracken for McLean County Board.

Jeff Crabill, Bloomington

