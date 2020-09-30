LETTER: McIntyre a voice of competence

The citizens of McLean County benefit from the service of John McIntyre, and we are fortunate he is running for another term on the McLean County Board.

At a time when we all suffer the impacts of the world’s worst health crisis in our lifetimes and the accompanying political and social divisiveness, we need voices of confidence, competence, and compassion now more than ever. John McIntyre is one of those leading voices.

A teacher, counselor, business leader, volunteer, and engaged citizen, John’s values and vision are foundational to the strengths of McLean County. He listens before speaking, thinks before acting, and respects diverse opinions, even those that don’t necessarily align with his own.

Whether you decide to vote early or on November 3, please do yourself and your county a favor, and cast your vote for John McIntyre.

The citizens of McLean County benefit from the service of John McIntyre, and we are fortunate he is running for another term on the McLean County Board.

At a time when we all suffer the impacts of the world’s worst health crisis in our lifetimes and the accompanying political and social divisiveness, we need voices of confidence, competence, and compassion now more than ever. John McIntyre is one of those leading voices.