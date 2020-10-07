 Skip to main content
LETTER: McIntyre continues to be right choice
LETTER: McIntyre continues to be right choice

John McIntyre continues to be the right choice for McLean County Board. He brings a wealth of experience In dealing with people and problems - as a teacher, coach, and public servant.

As Chief Judge of the 11th Circuit, I worked with John to address issues that severely impact the citizens of McLean County, one of the most important of which concerned how to better deal with people suffering from behavioral health issues. He understands what needs to be done, and knows how to work collaboratively with all those involved to get the proper goal accomplished.

We need to keep John McIntyre on the County Board. He deserves your vote.

Kevin P. Fitzgerald, Bloomington

