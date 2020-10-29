LETTER: McIntyre fair, effective, dedicated

However you have voted in the past, I encourage everyone in County Board District 5 to vote for John McIntyre. Coach Mac is very fair, and he is an effective and dedicated leader. John currently serves as County Board Chairman. During these challenging times we need his steady hand, leadership and knowledge of McLean County.

John’s challenger is a transplant from the Chicago suburbs. I expect she has good intentions, but I also note that she has received campaign funding from outside interests. I don’t want to see local control unduly influenced by outsiders.

We have a very effective Republican, John McIntyre. He is fair to both sides, dedicated to improving our community, and has a proven record of leadership bringing services and jobs to Mclean County. He is also a careful spender of our money.

Many will remember Coach Mac’s leadership as an outstanding football coach. In particular, I remember his years leading winning teams for Central Catholic and Normal Community high schools and as part of the ISU coaching staff. I encourage you to vote for John McIntyre. John is an effective leader. He knows McLean County. He is a good person, and I trust him.

John Croft, Normal

