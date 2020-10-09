LETTER: McIntyre for McLean County Board

We need John McIntyre to continue on the McLean County Board. I’ve been so pleased to see Coach Mac’s support for the Chase for Champions that engages many local teams to raise money for health care needs. This year the funds will go for behavioral health, a cause that John has supported through the county’s adoption of a mental health action plan. That plan was developed largely through his efforts and vision. My vote will go for John McIntyre for McLean County Board.
Sue Seibring, Normal
