 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: McIntyre has earned another term
0 comments

LETTER: McIntyre has earned another term

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

My husband and I are pleased that John McIntyre is seeking another term on the McLean County Board. His leadership as the board chair has kept our good services continuing and the taxes under control. We have known John as a neighbor, friend, and community leader who is always ready to help others. He is well respected across McLean County.

We will be voting for John McIntyre on the November 3 ballot, and I encourage you to do so, too.

Karna Croft, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News