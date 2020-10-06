LETTER: McIntyre has earned another term

My husband and I are pleased that John McIntyre is seeking another term on the McLean County Board. His leadership as the board chair has kept our good services continuing and the taxes under control. We have known John as a neighbor, friend, and community leader who is always ready to help others. He is well respected across McLean County.
We will be voting for John McIntyre on the November 3 ballot, and I encourage you to do so, too.
Karna Croft, Normal
