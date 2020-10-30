 Skip to main content
LETTER: McIntyre must remain on board
We need John McIntyre to stay on the McLean County Board. He is highly respected by community leaders, business owners, educators and by the County staff. I’ve had the opportunity to serve on the blue ribbon panel for the McLean County Nursing Home under John’s leadership. He is a fair and inclusive leader who listens carefully, asks good questions, and follows through on recommendations. Look for John McIntyre’s name when you vote.

Michael O'Donnell, Bloomington

