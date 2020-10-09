LETTER: McLean County lucky to have Yoder

Please join me in voting for Kathy Yoder for McLean County coroner. She is clearly the best candidate. I have known Kathy Yoder since she was Kathy Donovan-Davis. Kathy is a local, born and raised in McLean County. She graduated from Olympia High School and except for leaving the community to obtain her doctorate of nursing degree, she has always called McLean County home.

Kathy Yoder is the most qualified candidate. She obtained her bachelor’s degree of nursing from Mennonite College of Nursing, her master’s degree in nursing was obtained at Illinois State University and her doctorate degree from Vanderbilt University. She has been McLean County’s coroner since 2014. She has the education and experience. McLean County is lucky to have her as its coroner.

Kathy Yoder has an excellent working relationship with police departments throughout the county. She was on the forefront of educating law enforcement and the public about suicide prevention and the opioid crisis. Kathy Yoder has served our community in numerous ways. I urge you to vote for Kathy Yoder.

Helen E. Ogar, Bloomington

