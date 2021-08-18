LETTER: McLean County, we can do better

As our county has been dealing with an increase in COVID cases again, our health professionals and community leaders have been trying to increase the vaccination rate and encourage safety measures to allow our students to get back to school. News of vaccination rates in our county has been concerning. I just opened my Friday Pantagraph to page C2 to see the picture of a little boy in California getting off the bus for his first day of kindergarten. The headline with the picture says "Fauci: Expect more sick kids." We want all of our children to experience the joy of learning in a classroom, and our families to know it is safe for their children to be in school.