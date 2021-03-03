LETTER: McMillan a leader for the future

For me, leadership is one of the most important qualities that I look for in a town council candidate. I can think of no better leader for the future of the Normal Town Council than Brad McMillan.

I have known Brad for almost 40 years going back to his days as a student leader at Illinois Wesleyan. His career has been a series of leadership positions both on a local and statewide level. Brad has collaborative leadership style that get things done. He has excellent bipartisan relationship at all levels of government.

Brad will nurture local businesses to help them expand and thrive. He will continue to build on the Town’s economic success but not at the expense of our strong financial position.

Brad is an independent voice who will bring fresh perspectives to the issues confronting the Town. That is why I am voting for Brad McMillan on April 6th and encourage you to do so as well.

Carl Teichman. Normal

